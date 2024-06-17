Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for June 17th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Adient plc (ADNT - Free Report) is an automotive seating supplier. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.6% downward over the last 60 days.

ArcBest Corporation (ARCB - Free Report) is a freight transportation and integrated logistics services company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15% downward over the last 60 days.

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (CIVB - Free Report) is the financial holding company for Civista Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.2% downward over the last 60 days.

