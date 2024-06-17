Unlocking Q3 Potential of FactSet (FDS): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that FactSet Research (
FDS Quick Quote FDS - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $3.91 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 3.2%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $554.14 million, exhibiting an increase of 4.6% compared to the year-ago quarter.
Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain FactSet metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues from clients- US' should come in at 356.23 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.5% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues from clients- EMEA' will reach $143.74 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.2% from the prior-year quarter.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues from clients- Asia Pacific' at $57.57 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.4% year over year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Annual Subscription Value' should arrive at $2.24 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $2.12 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.
The consensus estimate for 'Total Clients' stands at 8,191. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 7,770 in the same quarter last year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Users' will reach 207,091. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 187,845.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'ASV - Domestic' of $1.44 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.34 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'ASV from buy-side clients' will likely reach 82.0%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 82.1% in the same quarter last year.
Analysts expect 'ASV - International' to come in at $792.09 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $751.10 million in the same quarter last year.
Analysts predict that the 'ASV from sell-side clients' will reach 18.0%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 17.9% in the same quarter of the previous year.
View all Key Company Metrics for FactSet here>>> FactSet shares have witnessed a change of -10.5% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.7% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), FDS is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>
Image: Bigstock
Unlocking Q3 Potential of FactSet (FDS): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts forecast that FactSet Research (FDS - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $3.91 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 3.2%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $554.14 million, exhibiting an increase of 4.6% compared to the year-ago quarter.
Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain FactSet metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues from clients- US' should come in at 356.23 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.5% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues from clients- EMEA' will reach $143.74 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.2% from the prior-year quarter.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues from clients- Asia Pacific' at $57.57 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.4% year over year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Annual Subscription Value' should arrive at $2.24 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $2.12 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.
The consensus estimate for 'Total Clients' stands at 8,191. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 7,770 in the same quarter last year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Users' will reach 207,091. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 187,845.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'ASV - Domestic' of $1.44 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.34 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'ASV from buy-side clients' will likely reach 82.0%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 82.1% in the same quarter last year.
Analysts expect 'ASV - International' to come in at $792.09 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $751.10 million in the same quarter last year.
Analysts predict that the 'ASV from sell-side clients' will reach 18.0%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 17.9% in the same quarter of the previous year.
View all Key Company Metrics for FactSet here>>>
FactSet shares have witnessed a change of -10.5% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.7% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), FDS is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>