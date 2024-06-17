Stellantis (STLA) Ups Its Game With New Software Products

Stellantis N.V. ( STLA Quick Quote STLA - Free Report) is improving mobility for its 14 brands with new connected features, boosting software and services revenues by 2.5 times since 2021 and increasing global subscribers to five million. The monetizable car parc has grown 15% to 13.8 million vehicles, with more than 94 million over-the-air (OTA) updates in 2023. These advancements pave the way for further software growth at Stellantis, utilizing cloud-based tools like the Virtual Engineering Workbench. In-house development and strategic partnerships enable next-gen features for current and future vehicles. Per Yves Bonnefont, chief software officer at Stellantis, the company's shift from a traditional auto industry mindset to a startup-like approach, emphasizing speed and in-house software development, provides it critical flexibility and a competitive edge. The company aims to integrate its STLA Brain, STLA SmartCockpit and STLA AutoDrive technology platforms by the end of 2024. Stellantis has built in-house software capabilities, leveraging a global network of tech hubs to develop and customize software products for all vehicle platforms. The STLA Brain offers centralized computing and OTA access to sensors and actuators, reducing electronic control units per vehicle and enabling faster feature development. STLA SmartCockpit offers advanced personalization and connectivity powered by AI and machine learning for seamless digital integration. Simplified menus enhance ease of use, and AI provides more options for navigation, media, climate, lighting and productivity. It features a digital profile that moves with users across Stellantis vehicles and will be ready for integration by the end of the year, debuting in brand vehicles in 2025. STLA AutoDrive uses STLA Brain and SmartCockpit to deliver intuitive and robust Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) technology, aiming to increase ADAS-supported driving time and distance. It supports hands-off/eyes-off-the-road and limited hands-off/eyes-on-the-road driving. The eyes-off technology will be ready for integration by the end of the year and launch commercially in 2025. Stellantis is enhancing connected services and software features for retail and fleet customers with the aim of making driving safer, easier and more exciting. e-ROUTES, available in Europe and expanding globally, is the first EV-specific route-planning app integrated with real-time vehicle data, which is projected onto the vehicle’s central screen via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. After a successful pilot, the company will offer ChatGPT as a standard virtual assistant feature in new and existing vehicles across 20 European countries by the end of 2024. AppMarket, the connectivity hub for purchasing subscriptions, is available in nearly half of Jeep and Ram vehicles from 2021 to 2023 and will reach 99% of eligible vehicles by the end of 2024, with a similar service in Europe. Free2move Connect Fleet provides fleet managers with real-time vehicle health. MyTasks allows drivers to manage schedules via the in-vehicle screen, providing automatic updates for fleet managers. Mobilisights is growing its client base by utilizing data from 13.8 million connected Stellantis vehicles to offer innovative and privacy-respecting solutions. These insights improve fleet management, driver experience, traffic management and urban planning, creating a smarter and safer transportation world with personalized and anonymized data. Stellantis targets €20 billion in annual software revenues by the decade's end. Zacks Rank & Key Picks
