IBM Unveils New AI Feature for Personalized Player Stories

International Business Machines Corporation ( IBM Quick Quote IBM - Free Report) recently announced that it has collaborated with The All-England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) to introduce Generative AI technology in the upcoming Wimbledon tournament. The collaboration is likely to emphasize the integration of advanced technology to enrich the overall experience of tennis fans, coaches and players globally. Leveraging its AI and data platform, Watsonx, IBM aims to provide tennis fans with real-time updates about the progress of the world's leading players during the tournament. They can access the information by simply logging into Wimbledon App and wimbledon.com. To enhance the Wimbledon experience for fans both in person and digitally, IBM has launched the 'Catch Me Up' feature. The feature allows users to choose player cards per their preference. Additionally, it also showcases player cards for both pre- and post-match sessions, enhanced with AI-generated player stories and analysis, where pre-match analyzes the recent performance to understand the likelihood of winning and post-match provides key statistics and highlights. ‘Catch Me Up’ utilizes IBM's Granite large language model to produce AI-generated text on the Watsonx platform. The model has been trained on the Wimbledon editorial style to deliver compelling, insight-driven storytelling at scale. This is likely to help Wimbledon expand the reach of its content to both new and existing tennis fans globally. The collaboration will also enable Wimbledon to attract more international audiences by streaming a diverse range of matches, including wheelchair events and exclusive coverage of both men’s as well as women’s singles tennis matches. This will be featured on IBM Slamtracker, a redesigned digital match center that is available on both the Wimbledon App and wimbledon.com. Leveraging Watsonx, Slamtracker will provide match previews and post-match reviews. Last month, IBM surveyed different countries to understand the technological impact of AI. It was found that the majority of tennis fans believe that AI will have a positive impact on multiple aspects of the sport. Consequently, the company aims to leverage AI to reach to a wider audience with informative content. This new partnership with the AELTC is expected to generate a significant amount of revenue for the leading American multinational technology company. It is also expected to strengthen IBM’s leading position in the generative AI domain. Shares of IBM have gained 23.1% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 16.5%. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Zacks Rank
IBM currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Key Picks NVIDIA Corporation ( NVDA Quick Quote NVDA - Free Report) , sporting a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) at present, delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 18.43%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 11.48%. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here NVIDIA has continuously been on the frontline of innovation, as reflected by its contribution to Graphics Processing Units, which undoubtedly has sparked the PC gaming market. Over the years, the company’s focus has evolved from PC graphics to AI-based solutions that now support high-performance computing, gaming and virtual reality platforms. Arista Networks, Inc. ( ANET Quick Quote ANET - Free Report) , presently sporting a Zacks Rank of 1, supplies products to a prestigious set of customers, including Fortune 500 global companies in markets such as cloud titans, enterprises, financials, and specialty cloud service providers. Arista delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 15.39%. It has a long-term growth expectation of 15.68%. Motorola Solutions Inc. ( MSI Quick Quote MSI - Free Report) provides services and solutions to government segments and public safety programs, along with large enterprises and wireless infrastructure services. Currently, Motorola holds a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). It delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 7.54% and has a long-term growth expectation of 9.47%. In the last reported quarter, Motorola delivered an earnings surprise of 11.51%.
Image: Bigstock
IBM Unveils New AI Feature for Personalized Player Stories
International Business Machines Corporation (IBM - Free Report) recently announced that it has collaborated with The All-England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) to introduce Generative AI technology in the upcoming Wimbledon tournament. The collaboration is likely to emphasize the integration of advanced technology to enrich the overall experience of tennis fans, coaches and players globally.
Leveraging its AI and data platform, Watsonx, IBM aims to provide tennis fans with real-time updates about the progress of the world's leading players during the tournament. They can access the information by simply logging into Wimbledon App and wimbledon.com.
To enhance the Wimbledon experience for fans both in person and digitally, IBM has launched the 'Catch Me Up' feature. The feature allows users to choose player cards per their preference. Additionally, it also showcases player cards for both pre- and post-match sessions, enhanced with AI-generated player stories and analysis, where pre-match analyzes the recent performance to understand the likelihood of winning and post-match provides key statistics and highlights.
‘Catch Me Up’ utilizes IBM's Granite large language model to produce AI-generated text on the Watsonx platform. The model has been trained on the Wimbledon editorial style to deliver compelling, insight-driven storytelling at scale. This is likely to help Wimbledon expand the reach of its content to both new and existing tennis fans globally.
The collaboration will also enable Wimbledon to attract more international audiences by streaming a diverse range of matches, including wheelchair events and exclusive coverage of both men’s as well as women’s singles tennis matches. This will be featured on IBM Slamtracker, a redesigned digital match center that is available on both the Wimbledon App and wimbledon.com. Leveraging Watsonx, Slamtracker will provide match previews and post-match reviews.
Last month, IBM surveyed different countries to understand the technological impact of AI. It was found that the majority of tennis fans believe that AI will have a positive impact on multiple aspects of the sport. Consequently, the company aims to leverage AI to reach to a wider audience with informative content.
This new partnership with the AELTC is expected to generate a significant amount of revenue for the leading American multinational technology company. It is also expected to strengthen IBM’s leading position in the generative AI domain.
Shares of IBM have gained 23.1% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 16.5%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Rank
IBM currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Key Picks
NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA - Free Report) , sporting a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) at present, delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 18.43%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 11.48%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
NVIDIA has continuously been on the frontline of innovation, as reflected by its contribution to Graphics Processing Units, which undoubtedly has sparked the PC gaming market. Over the years, the company’s focus has evolved from PC graphics to AI-based solutions that now support high-performance computing, gaming and virtual reality platforms.
Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET - Free Report) , presently sporting a Zacks Rank of 1, supplies products to a prestigious set of customers, including Fortune 500 global companies in markets such as cloud titans, enterprises, financials, and specialty cloud service providers.
Arista delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 15.39%. It has a long-term growth expectation of 15.68%.
Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI - Free Report) provides services and solutions to government segments and public safety programs, along with large enterprises and wireless infrastructure services. Currently, Motorola holds a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
It delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 7.54% and has a long-term growth expectation of 9.47%. In the last reported quarter, Motorola delivered an earnings surprise of 11.51%.