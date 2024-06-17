Baker Hughes (BKR) Wins Award to Enhance Azerbaijan Oilfields

Baker Hughes Company ( BKR Quick Quote BKR - Free Report) received an award from the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (“SOCAR”) to implement its cutting-edge electric submersible pump (“ESP”) technology and the Leucipa automated field production software solution in Azerbaijan’s oilfields.
The project will see the first 50 of more than 150 ESPs delivered in 2024, marking the initial phase of a major technological upgrade. The combined deployment of these advanced solutions aims to optimize SOCAR’s oilfield operations, promising substantial improvements in efficiency and a reduction in the frequency of workovers.
Simonelli, CEO of Baker Hughes, highlights the longstanding collaboration between the company and SOCAR in pioneering approaches within the Caspian oil and gas sector. Emphasizing the crucial role of technology in sustainable energy advancement, the company’s established production solutions deliver more efficient, cost-effective and environmentally friendly barrels for its clientele.
The partnership will also have significant local impacts. Beyond technological advancements, Baker Hughes and SOCAR are set to establish a joint center of excellence in Azerbaijan. This center will focus on the manufacturing, assembly, repair and maintenance of the ESPs, fostering local expertise and boosting the region’s economic development.
Additionally, Baker Hughes will invest in workforce training initiatives, ensuring that local employees are equipped with the necessary skills to support and sustain these advanced operations.
By incorporating Baker Hughes’ ESPs and Leucipa automated field production solution, SOCAR aims to enhance the efficiency of its mature oil and gas assets significantly. This collaboration not only underscores the commitment of both companies to innovation and sustainability in energy production but also highlights their dedication to fostering local talent and economic growth.
The partnership between Baker Hughes and SOCAR is poised to transform Azerbaijan’s oil and gas sector, driving forward the nation’s energy capabilities while setting a new standard for operational efficiency and sustainability in the industry.
