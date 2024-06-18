We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade
Exxon Mobil (XOM - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $108.36, moving -0.69% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.77%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.49%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.95%.
The oil and natural gas company's stock has dropped by 8.8% in the past month, falling short of the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 7.24% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.71%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Exxon Mobil in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.42, reflecting a 24.74% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $91.69 billion, up 10.59% from the prior-year quarter.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $9.36 per share and a revenue of $360.84 billion, indicating changes of -1.68% and +4.72%, respectively, from the former year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Exxon Mobil should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 2.19% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Exxon Mobil currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In the context of valuation, Exxon Mobil is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 11.66. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 6.99, so one might conclude that Exxon Mobil is trading at a premium comparatively.
One should further note that XOM currently holds a PEG ratio of 3.89. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.77 at yesterday's closing price.
The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 147, which puts it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.