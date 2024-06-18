Ford Motor Company (F) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

Ford Motor Company (
F Quick Quote F - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $11.85, demonstrating a +1.2% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.77%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.49%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.95%.
Shares of the company have depreciated by 4.64% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 5.19% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 3.71%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Ford Motor Company in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.62, showcasing a 13.89% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $41.65 billion, showing a 1.83% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.02 per share and revenue of $171.24 billion, which would represent changes of +0.5% and +3.16%, respectively, from the prior year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Ford Motor Company. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.15% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Ford Motor Company is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Ford Motor Company is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.8. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 12.76.
Also, we should mention that F has a PEG ratio of 0.76. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Automotive - Domestic industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.34.
The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, placing it within the top 26% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.
Image: Bigstock
Ford Motor Company (F) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know
Ford Motor Company (F - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $11.85, demonstrating a +1.2% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.77%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.49%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.95%.
Shares of the company have depreciated by 4.64% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 5.19% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 3.71%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Ford Motor Company in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.62, showcasing a 13.89% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $41.65 billion, showing a 1.83% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.02 per share and revenue of $171.24 billion, which would represent changes of +0.5% and +3.16%, respectively, from the prior year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Ford Motor Company. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.15% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Ford Motor Company is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Ford Motor Company is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.8. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 12.76.
Also, we should mention that F has a PEG ratio of 0.76. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Automotive - Domestic industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.34.
The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, placing it within the top 26% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.