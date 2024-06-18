Harte-Hanks (HHS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

The most recent trading session ended with Harte-Hanks (
HHS Quick Quote HHS - Free Report) standing at $7.64, reflecting a -1.67% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.77%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.49%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.95%.
Coming into today, shares of the marketing company had gained 2.51% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 0.77%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.71%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Harte-Hanks in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.09, reflecting a 12.5% increase from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $46.6 million, down 2.43% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.68 per share and revenue of $194.27 million, which would represent changes of +65.85% and +1.45%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Harte-Hanks should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 18.26% upward. At present, Harte-Hanks boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Harte-Hanks has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.43 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.49, which means Harte-Hanks is trading at a discount to the group.
Meanwhile, HHS's PEG ratio is currently 0.95. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Advertising and Marketing industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.92.
The Advertising and Marketing industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.
