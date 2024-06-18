Coca-Cola (KO) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

The most recent trading session ended with Coca-Cola (
KO Quick Quote KO - Free Report) standing at $62.62, reflecting a +0.11% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.77%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.49%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.95%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's largest beverage maker had lost 0.76% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 4.12% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 3.71% in that time.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Coca-Cola in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.80, up 2.56% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $11.87 billion, down 0.81% from the year-ago period.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.82 per share and a revenue of $45.81 billion, indicating changes of +4.83% and +0.12%, respectively, from the former year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Coca-Cola. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% lower. As of now, Coca-Cola holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, Coca-Cola is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.19. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 18.69 for its industry.
Investors should also note that KO has a PEG ratio of 3.53 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Beverages - Soft drinks industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.67.
The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, finds itself in the top 24% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.
Image: Bigstock
Coca-Cola (KO) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts
The most recent trading session ended with Coca-Cola (KO - Free Report) standing at $62.62, reflecting a +0.11% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.77%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.49%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.95%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's largest beverage maker had lost 0.76% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 4.12% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 3.71% in that time.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Coca-Cola in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.80, up 2.56% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $11.87 billion, down 0.81% from the year-ago period.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.82 per share and a revenue of $45.81 billion, indicating changes of +4.83% and +0.12%, respectively, from the former year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Coca-Cola. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% lower. As of now, Coca-Cola holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, Coca-Cola is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.19. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 18.69 for its industry.
Investors should also note that KO has a PEG ratio of 3.53 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Beverages - Soft drinks industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.67.
The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, finds itself in the top 24% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.