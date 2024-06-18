Valero Energy (VLO) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, Valero Energy (
VLO Quick Quote VLO - Free Report) closed at $151.11, marking a +0.69% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.77% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.49%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.95%.
The oil refiner's stock has dropped by 9.63% in the past month, falling short of the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 7.24% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.71%.
The upcoming earnings release of Valero Energy will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on July 25, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $5.14, reflecting a 4.81% decrease from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $34.38 billion, indicating a 0.36% downward movement from the same quarter last year.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $17.74 per share and revenue of $135.13 billion. These totals would mark changes of -28.76% and -6.66%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Valero Energy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.41% lower. Right now, Valero Energy possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, Valero Energy is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.46. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 11.25 for its industry.
We can also see that VLO currently has a PEG ratio of 1.41. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.66 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, placing it within the top 39% of over 250 industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.
