We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
SM Energy (SM) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts
SM Energy (SM - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $46.27, demonstrating a +0.98% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.77% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.49%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.95%.
The the stock of independent oil and gas company has fallen by 6.39% in the past month, leading the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 7.24% and undershooting the S&P 500's gain of 3.71%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of SM Energy in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.61, up 25.78% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $630.69 million, up 14.51% from the year-ago period.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $6.63 per share and revenue of $2.58 billion, indicating changes of +12.56% and +8.86%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for SM Energy should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.36% higher. SM Energy is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.
Looking at its valuation, SM Energy is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.91. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 9.72.
The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.