Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for June 18th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR - Free Report) is a mortgage real estate investment trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.8% downward over the last 60 days.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS - Free Report) is a mining company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 57.1% downward over the last 60 days.

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW - Free Report) is an enterprise computing solutions provider.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.1% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW) - free report >>

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR) - free report >>

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS) - free report >>

Published in

oil-energy