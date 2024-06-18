Charles River (CRL) Advances in T-Cell Therapy With New Alliance

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. ( CRL Quick Quote CRL - Free Report) and Captain T Cell, a spinoff from Max Delbrück Center in Germany, entered into an agreement on plasmid DNA and retrovirus vector production program. Per the terms of the agreement, Captain T Cell will leverage Charles River’s established plasmid and viral vector contract development and manufacturing organization (“CDMO”) capabilities and get access to advisory services. All of these infrastructures are a part of Charles River’s Cell and Gene Therapy Accelerator Program.
With the help of Charles River’s years of experience in successfully manufacturing plasmid DNA, viral vectors and cell therapies, Captain T Cell plans to build a T cell receptors (TCR)-T cell therapy for solid tumor patients.
More on TCR-T Cell Immunotherapies
Captain T Cell is in the process to develop efficient treatment options for solid tumor therapies, with the intention to give new patient groups access to T cell immunotherapies. A next- generation technology toolbox will be in use during the process. It will then generate T cells displaying tumor-specific TCR as well as enhance the capacity to cope with the hostile tumour environment. In a nutshell, T-cell immunotherapy is a type of cancer treatment that uses patients’ own immune cells, particularly T-cells, to identify and attack cancer cells in the body.
More on the News
Captain T Cell, with the expertise of Charles River, intends to introduce its gene-modified cell therapy for Phase I clinical trial.
Charles River has strengthened its cell and gene therapy portfolio through few acquisitions and expansions, which simplified complex supply chains and helped meet the growing demand for plasmid DNA, viral vector and cell therapy services. The recent partnership is likely to boost CRL’s top line as Captain T Cell continues to develop T-cell based cancer therapies.
Per a report from Root Analysis, the global T-Cell therapy market size was worth $3.5 billion in 2023 and the figure is anticipated to skyrocket to $33.72 billion by 2035, experiencing a CAGR of 23% during the period. The primary factors responsible for the surged demand includes technological advancement in the medical sector, the surge in demand for personalized cancer treatment, escalation in the number of clinical trials and expedited regulatory approvals.
Considering the market demand, the strategic alliance between Charles River and Captain T Cell is aimed at accelerating the development and commercialization of innovative T-cell therapy.
Other Recent Developments
In June 2024, Charles River announced a collaboration with MatTek Corporation to develop a New Approach Methodology inhalation toxicology test to reduce reliance on traditional animal research methods. The program will be funded through $1.3 million grant.
In May 2024, Charles River introduced its Modular and Fast Track viral vector technology transfer frameworks. Its viral vector tech transfer program offers phase-appropriate and customizable frameworks to yield exceptional stability, helping avoid costly and time-consuming program delays.
Price Performance
Over the past year, shares of CRL have lost 0.8% against industry's 5.2% growth.
industry’s 5.2% growth. Zacks Rank and Key Picks
Charles River currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are
Medpace Holdings, Inc. ( MEDP Quick Quote MEDP - Free Report) , Inogen, Inc. ( INGN Quick Quote INGN - Free Report) and ResMed Inc. ( RMD Quick Quote RMD - Free Report) . Medpace and Inogen currently carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each, ResMed sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Estimates for Medpace’s 2024 earnings per share (EPS) have moved up to $11.29 from $11.23 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have surged 78.7% in the past year compared with the industry’s 5.6% growth.
MEDP’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 12.8%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 30.6%.
The Inogen stock has surged 32.4% year to date. In the past 60 days, the bottom-line estimate for 2024 has narrowed from a loss of $2.56 per share to a loss of $2.43 per share.
In the last reported quarter, it posted an earnings surprise of 18.42%.
Estimates for ResMed’s fiscal 2024 EPS have moved north from $7.46 to $7.70 in the past 60 days. Shares of the company have risen 22.4% year to date compared with the industry’s growth of 3.1%.
RMD’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the same in one, the average surprise being 2.8%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 10.9%.
