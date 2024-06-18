Equinor (EQNR) Taps Vallourec for 5-Year Tubular Solutions Deal

Equinor ASA ( EQNR Quick Quote EQNR - Free Report) , the Norwegian state-owned energy giant, has signed a significant five-year contract with Vallourec, a global leader in premium seamless tubular solutions, in Brazil. This agreement includes the turnkey supply of premium tubes, connections, accessories and comprehensive services, reinforcing Vallourec’s long-standing relationship with Equinor, one of Brazil’s largest oil producers. Key Details of the Contract
Vallourec's high-performance, low-carbon oil country tubular goods (OCTG) solutions are set to play a pivotal role in the development of Equinor’s Bacalhau and Raia fields in the pre-salt region, as well as the Peregrino field in the post-salt area. These projects align with Equinor’s Energy Transition Plan, which is aimed at attaining net zero emissions by 2050.
The contract also includes innovative digital solutions and Vallourec’s full suite of tubular management services. These services are designed to enhance the efficiency of both onshore and offshore operations, ultimately reducing the total cost of ownership for Equinor.
Local Production and Strategic Importance
The production and service delivery will be managed by Vallourec's premium hub in Brazil, which includes the Barreiro and Jeceaba plants in Minas Gerais and the Vallourec Tubular Solutions integrated services center in Macae. This local production strategy ensures a high degree of local content and an optimized supply chain, catering precisely to Equinor’s operational needs.
Bertrand Frischmann, chief operating officer of the Americas and a member of Vallourec's executive committee, highlighted the decade-long partnership with Equinor, emphasizing the role of Vallourec's expertise and high-value products in supporting EQNR’s operations. He noted that the comprehensive OCTG offering should enable Equinor to manage demanding pre-salt fields, showcasing Vallourec's excellence in Brazil.
The first product deliveries under this contract are anticipated in the second half of 2025, marking the beginning of a new chapter in Vallourec and Equinor’s collaborative efforts to drive innovation and sustainability in the energy sector.
Image: Bigstock
