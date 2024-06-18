Huntsman Corporation ( HUN Quick Quote HUN - Free Report) is benefiting from actions to grow its downstream businesses and acquisitions. However, it faces headwinds from demand softness and pricing pressure. The company’s shares are down 8.6% over a year, compared with a 6.1% decline of its industry.
Huntsman (HUN) Gains on Downstream Expansion, Acquisitions
The company's Polyurethanes segment is well positioned for strong upside in the long term on the back of its focus on ramping up its high-value differentiated downstream portfolio. The substitution of MDI for less effective materials will remain a key driving factor for the MDI business.
Huntsman should also gain from significant synergies of acquisitions. Its strong liquidity and balance sheet leverage give it adequate flexibility to continue to develop and expand its core businesses through acquisitions and internal investments. The acquisitions of CVC Thermoset and Gabriel Performance Products are contributing to EBITDA in the Advanced Materials segment.
The company remains committed to its cost realignment and synergy objectives. It realized more than $280 million in run rate savings at the end of 2023. It sees additional cost-improvement opportunities in 2024 with a focus on manufacturing cost efficiency and the completion of European restructuring activities. It expects roughly $60 million of in-year cost optimization benefits, excluding inflation, in 2024.
However, HUN faced challenges from demand softness and significant de-stocking in 2023. Demand conditions in Europe weakened last year due to high levels of natural gas prices. Demand in China was impacted by reduced economic growth resulting from the pandemic-led restrictions and lower construction activities.
While demand conditions have improved of late in these regions as witnessed in first-quarter 2024, the lingering impacts of sluggish demand in certain markets are likely to continue in the near term. The residential construction market remains sluggish in China. Weaker activities in general industrial, infrastructure coatings and commodity markets are also expected to continue to impact volumes in HUN's Advanced Materials segment.
The company is also exposed to headwinds from pricing pressure. Lower selling prices across its segments weighed on its top line in the first quarter. A less favorable supply-demand environment contributed to the fall in MDI prices. Competitive pricing is also affecting the Performance Products segment. Weaker prices are likely to continue to impact HUN’s results in the second quarter.
Stocks to Consider
Better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space include Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS - Free Report) , Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA - Free Report) and ATI Inc. (ATI - Free Report) .
Carpenter Technology currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). CRS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters while matching it once, with the average earnings surprise being 15.1%. The company’s shares have soared roughly 95% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Axalta Coating Systems, carrying a Zacks Rank #1, has a projected earnings growth rate of 26.8% for the current year. In the past 60 days, the consensus estimate for AXTA's current-year earnings has been revised upward by 5.9%. The company’s shares have gained roughly 7% in the past year.
ATI currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). ATI beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 8.3%. The company’s shares have rallied around 40% in the past year.