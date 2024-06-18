Patterson Cos. (PDCO) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Patterson Cos. (
Patterson Cos. (PDCO - Free Report) reported $1.72 billion in revenue for the quarter ended April 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.1%. EPS of $0.82 for the same period compares to $0.84 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.72 billion, representing a surprise of +0.02%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -1.20%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.83.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Patterson Cos. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Net Sales- Dental supply: $657.82 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $673.11 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.8%.
- Net sales- Animal Health: $1.06 billion versus $1.05 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.1% change.
- Net Sales- Corporate: $0.66 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.60 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -87.9%.
- Consolidated Net Sales- Consumable- Total: $1.38 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.35 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.2%.
- Consolidated Net Sales- Value-added services and Other- Total: $96.96 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $114.63 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.1%.
- Net Sales- Dental supply- Consumable: $366.30 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $363.46 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.7%.
- Net Sales- Dental supply- Equipment and software: $217.32 million versus $225.08 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12% change.
- Net Sales- Dental supply- Value-added services and other: $74.20 million compared to the $85.53 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11% year over year.
- Net Sales- Animal Health- Value-added services and Other: $22.09 million compared to the $25.48 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.6% year over year.
- Net Sales- Animal Health- Equipment: $31.75 million compared to the $32.97 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4% year over year.
- Net Sales- Animal Health- Consumable: $1.01 billion versus $990.69 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.1% change.
- Consolidated Net Sales- Equipment- Total: $249.07 million compared to the $258.05 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11% year over year.
Shares of Patterson Cos. have returned -9.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.