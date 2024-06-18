We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
C.H. Robinson (CHRW) Joins Forces With Triumph Financial
In a bid to offer innovative payment solutions to the transportation industry, C.H. Robinson (CHRW - Free Report) inked a deal with Triumph Financial (TFIN - Free Report) . CHRW’s decision to join TFIN’s freight payments platform implies that the former’s 450,000 contract carriers will have access to the transportation finance solutions on the TriumphPay Network.
The TriumphPay Network refers to a platform that connects brokers, shippers, factors and carriers, in turn, resulting in a streamlined payment experience. By utilizing TriumphPay’s technology, C.H. Robinson will be able to offer better payment experiences to its carriers apart from automating back-office tasks.
The freight broker, through this partnership, will be in a position to bolster payment reliability and processing times, in turn, boosting its customer base and revenue stream. Michael Castagnetto, president of North American Surface Transportation at C.H. Robinson said, “By joining forces, we have the ability to deliver financial payment offerings that streamline processes, improve efficiencies and foster growth with and for carriers. Together, we plan to unlock innovation that helps move the industry forward.”
Price Performance
Due to the freight downturn and unfavorable pricing, shares of C.H. Robinson declined 9.3% in a year’s time compared with its industry’s decline of 10%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Rank
C.H. Robinson currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Triumph Financial carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).
