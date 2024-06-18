We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Shutterstock
Here's Why Investors Should Avoid Werner (WERN) Stock Now
Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN - Free Report) is mired in multiple headwinds, which, we believe, have made it an unimpressive investment option.
Let’s delve deeper.
Southward Earnings Estimate Revision: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2024 earnings has been revised 46.9% downward over the past 90 days. For 2024, the consensus mark for earnings has moved 34.3% south in the same time frame. The bearish alterations in estimate revisions underscore a notable decline in brokers' confidence in the stock.
Weak Zacks Rank and Style Score: Werner currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). The company’s current Value Score of C shows its unattractiveness.
Unimpressive Price Performance: WERN has lost 14.9% so far this year compared with the industry’s decline of 11.5%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Negative Earnings Surprise History: Werner has a disappointing earnings surprise history. The company’s earnings lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, delivering an average miss of 20.66%.
Other Headwinds: Werner is suffering from weak freight demand. As a result of the weakness in the freight market, management gave a bearish 2024 guidance regarding the Truckload Transportation Services (TTS) segment. For 2024, Werner now anticipates TTS truck growth to decline in the range of 6%-3% (prior view: between [3%] and breakeven).
WERN’s weak liquidity position is also concerning. At the end of first-quarter 2024, the company’s cash and cash equivalents stood at $60.33 million, much lower than the long-term debt (net of current portion) of $596.25 million. This implies that the company does not have sufficient cash to meet its current debt obligations.
Stocks to Consider
Some better-ranked stocks for investors’ consideration in the Zacks Transportation sector include GATX Corporation (GATX - Free Report) and Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN - Free Report) . Each stock currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
GATX has an encouraging earnings surprise history. The company has surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters (missing the mark in the other). The average beat is 7.49%.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 earnings has been revised 3% upward over the past 90 days. GATX has an expected earnings growth rate of 6.79% for 2024. Shares of the company have rallied 18.4% in the past year.
Trinity raised 2024 earnings per share guidance to the range of $1.35 to $1.55 (which excludes items outside of the company’s core business operations) from $1.30 to $1.50 guided previously.
Over the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TRN’s 2024 earnings has been revised 2.7% upward. For 2024, TRN’s earnings are expected to grow 8.70% year over year.