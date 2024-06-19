We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
AZZ (AZZ) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why
AZZ (AZZ - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $79.12, indicating a -1.11% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.03%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the electrical equipment maker had lost 0.97% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Industrial Products sector's loss of 4.58% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 3.34% in that time.
The upcoming earnings release of AZZ will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect AZZ to post earnings of $1.31 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 14.91%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $398.9 million, up 2.05% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $4.96 per share and a revenue of $1.6 billion, demonstrating changes of +9.49% and +3.95%, respectively, from the preceding year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for AZZ. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 2.67% upward. AZZ is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
In terms of valuation, AZZ is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.12. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 22.75.
Meanwhile, AZZ's PEG ratio is currently 1.15. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Manufacturing - Electronics industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.89.
The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 13, finds itself in the top 6% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.