Boston Scientific (BSX) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing

The most recent trading session ended with Boston Scientific (
BSX Quick Quote BSX - Free Report) standing at $76.31, reflecting a +0.16% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.15%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.03%.
Coming into today, shares of the medical device manufacturer had gained 1.1% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 0.11%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.34%.
The upcoming earnings release of Boston Scientific will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.58, reflecting a 9.43% increase from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $4.02 billion, reflecting a 11.68% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.32 per share and a revenue of $15.99 billion, representing changes of +13.17% and +12.3%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Boston Scientific. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Boston Scientific is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
From a valuation perspective, Boston Scientific is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 32.83. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 24.41 of its industry.
It is also worth noting that BSX currently has a PEG ratio of 2.62. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Medical - Products stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.15 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 95, this industry ranks in the top 38% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow BSX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.
Image: Bigstock
