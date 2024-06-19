We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Howmet (HWM) Stock Moves 0.25%: What You Should Know
Howmet (HWM - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $80.20, demonstrating a +0.25% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was in sync with S&P 500. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.03%.
Heading into today, shares of the maker of engineered products for the aerospace and other industries had lost 4.83% over the past month, lagging the Construction sector's loss of 2.66% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.34% in that time.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Howmet in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.60, signifying a 36.36% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.84 billion, reflecting a 11.57% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.39 per share and a revenue of $7.34 billion, indicating changes of +29.89% and +10.59%, respectively, from the former year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Howmet. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Howmet is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Howmet has a Forward P/E ratio of 33.54 right now. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 19.88 for its industry.
It is also worth noting that HWM currently has a PEG ratio of 1.47. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. HWM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.33 as of yesterday's close.
The Engineering - R and D Services industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 51, which puts it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.