Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Lantheus Holdings (LNTH - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $81.13, indicating a -1.82% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.15%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.03%.
Shares of the diagnostic imaging company have depreciated by 0.29% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Medical sector's gain of 0.11% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.34%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Lantheus Holdings in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.83, showcasing a 18.83% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $382.03 million, reflecting a 18.75% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $7.11 per share and a revenue of $1.52 billion, signifying shifts of +14.13% and +17.15%, respectively, from the last year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Lantheus Holdings. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Lantheus Holdings is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking at its valuation, Lantheus Holdings is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.62. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 24.41.
The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, positioning it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.