Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

The latest trading session saw Honeywell International Inc. (
HON Quick Quote HON - Free Report) ending at $212.87, denoting a +0.43% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.25%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.15%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.03%.
The company's stock has climbed by 3.58% in the past month, exceeding the Conglomerates sector's loss of 1.24% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.34%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Honeywell International Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Honeywell International Inc. to post earnings of $2.40 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 7.62%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $9.44 billion, showing a 3.23% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $10.13 per share and a revenue of $38.69 billion, demonstrating changes of +10.59% and +5.52%, respectively, from the preceding year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Honeywell International Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.12% higher. Currently, Honeywell International Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Honeywell International Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 20.93. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 17.58.
One should further note that HON currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.28. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Diversified Operations industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.89.
The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 35, this industry ranks in the top 14% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.
Image: Bigstock
Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know
The latest trading session saw Honeywell International Inc. (HON - Free Report) ending at $212.87, denoting a +0.43% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.25%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.15%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.03%.
The company's stock has climbed by 3.58% in the past month, exceeding the Conglomerates sector's loss of 1.24% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.34%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Honeywell International Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Honeywell International Inc. to post earnings of $2.40 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 7.62%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $9.44 billion, showing a 3.23% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $10.13 per share and a revenue of $38.69 billion, demonstrating changes of +10.59% and +5.52%, respectively, from the preceding year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Honeywell International Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.12% higher. Currently, Honeywell International Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Honeywell International Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 20.93. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 17.58.
One should further note that HON currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.28. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Diversified Operations industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.89.
The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 35, this industry ranks in the top 14% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.