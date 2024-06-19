We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Stellantis (STLA) Recalls 1.2M Vehicles Due to Software Issue
Stellantis N.V. (STLA - Free Report) is recalling around 1.2 million vehicles in the United States and Canada due to a software issue that can disable rearview cameras, increasing the risk of accidents.
The recall involves an over-the-air software update for various models that include 2021-2023 Chrysler Pacifica, 2021-2022 Dodge Durango, 2022 Ram 1500, 2500, 3500 and 2022-2023 Jeep Compass, Grand Cherokee, Wagoneer, Grand Wagoneer, Jeep Grand Cherokee L and Ram Promaster vehicles.
This recall affects 1.033 million vehicles in the United States and 126,000 in Canada. Per the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the issue stems from the radio software potentially preventing the display of rearview images.
Owners of the affected vehicles will see a prompt on their media screens to accept the update. Stellantis has already updated the software in more than 735,000 vehicles.
The company started investigating the problem in October 2023, examining warranty data, field records and customer assistance logs. Per Stellantis, there have been no reports of injuries or accidents related to this recall. However, it still advises owners to adhere to the recall instructions.
Per NHTSA’s data, Chrysler has recalled more than two million cars in 2024 so far. This total is distributed to more than 30 recalls.
