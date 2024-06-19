PowerSchool (PWSC) Offers Digital Platform Services in Arabic

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. ( PWSC Quick Quote PWSC - Free Report) has unveiled its translated and localized products for the Middle East, thus boosting the reach of its mission-critical education technology platform. By offering the new localized products across its digital platform, the company is shedding light on the collaboration between schools and families, thereby promoting equity and access in schools on a global level where Arabic is spoken. The inclusivity, as well as efficient workflow, can be witnessed through the new products, which leverage the newly embedded Arabic translations, right-to-left interface display, Hijri calendar overlay and much more. Perks of the New Localized Products
The new product enables the Middle East’s educators to access PowerSchool’s Student Information System in their native language, Arabic. Teachers will be able to efficiently promote personalized learning for their students with Schoology Learning in the same language. Not only the educators but also the Arabic-speaking parents of the students will be able to access digital school forms in their native language through the company’s Enrollment Express and Ecollect Forms solutions.
The newly localized products will offer accessibility by helping educators, students and families engage with technology; extend the opportunity for students to develop collaboration skills in their primary language; lift the burden of manual translation for both educators and students, thus increasing learning efficiency; and ensure that educational institutions prioritize equity and inclusion to benefit more students and families. Furthermore, the company also aims to launch its AI-powered assistant, PowerBuddy, in the Middle East soon, given it is currently being developed with multi-language capability. Price Performance
Shares of this cloud-based education software provider have gained 5.7% in the past three months against the Zacks
Schools industry’s 8.6% decline. The company has been benefiting from the continuous strength in the market demand for its suite of mission-critical products, along with its focus on operating leverage. Furthermore, consistent contract wins, accompanied by advanced AI solutions enhancements and opportunities in its market, bode well for PWSC’s prospects. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Considering the estimate revision trend, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 and second-quarter earnings per share of PWSC are pegged at 90 cents and 24 cents, respectively. The estimated figures indicate 9.8% and 4.4% growth, respectively, from the year-ago period’s reported levels. Such an uptrend depicts analysts’ optimism about the stock’s potential.
Earlier this month, PowerSchool announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement and will be acquired by Bain Capital for a total value of $5.6 billion. Although PWSC is set to be acquired, it will continue to remain a standalone company with no interruptions in its business operations and customer service. Zacks Rank & Key Picks
PowerSchool currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Here are some better-ranked stocks from the Consumer Discretionary sector. Strategic Education, Inc. ( STRA Quick Quote STRA - Free Report) currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see . the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 stocks here
