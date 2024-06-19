Sabre (SABR) Unveils SynXis Concierge.AI to Expand in AI Space

Sabre ( SABR Quick Quote SABR - Free Report) has long been providing artificial intelligence-based solutions. In 2020, it released Sabre Travel AI in collaboration with Alphabet ( GOOGL Quick Quote GOOGL - Free Report) . Since then, the company has repeatedly launched AI-based solutions, including AI-powered retailing solutions for airlines, namely Sabre Upgrade IQ. SABR also rolled out the SabreMosaic platform in May 2024.
While deploying solutions like Upgrade IQ, Sabre leverages Alphabet’s expertise in AI capability and Google Cloud infrastructure and integrates these with its own travel solutions. This makes SABR’s products faster, scalable and future-proof.
SABR recently released SynXis Concierge.AI to enhance its hospitality division. The Concierge.AI is the first generative AI-based product to enhance Sabre’s hospitality division. The new AI assistant will derive information from the company’s existing data and generate new content from text, images and code.
Concierge.AI will be initially used by Sabre’s Customer Care and Delivery team. The team will leverage this AI assistant to provide immediate, detailed and accurate responses to the customers. Sabre has future plans to integrate the AI assistant into the Community Portal, where customers can take advantage of self-service through queries.
Sabre Benefits From Its Broad Portfolio
The company’s SynXis platform has been adopted by major hotel chains, including
Hyatt Hotels Corporation ( H Quick Quote H - Free Report) , Staywell, SunSiyam Resort, Cinnamon Hotels and Resort, Fraser Hospitality and Habitas Group, in the past year.
The Sabre SynXis central reservation system which became the main central reservation system for Hyatt Hotels at the beginning of 2024, has a history of improving reservation capabilities, including a faster search and booking process.
Moreover, Sabre’s airline solutions, such as the Sabresonic Reservation system, AirCenter and AirVision, and other products like Sabre Red Workspace, have witnessed strong growth. At present, 17 airlines all over the world, including
United Airlines ( UAL Quick Quote UAL - Free Report) , have partnered with Sabre to offer their New
Distribution Capability (NDC) content in the Sabre Global Distribution System.
United Airlines started using the NDC offers on Sabre’s GDS in April 2023 to provide travel buyers with enhanced options. These options include the airline’s continuous pricing content, with the most competitive fares available through Sabre Red 360, Sabre APIs and GetThere.
The range of product offerings has helped the company boast a strong and diverse customer base. This not only adds to the top line of SABR but also lowers customer concentration risk.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Sabre’s 2024 revenues is pegged at $3.04 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 4.6%. The consensus mark for the bottom line is pegged at a loss of 17 cents per share, narrower than the loss of 52 cents reported in the year-ago quarter.
Conclusion
Sabre’s diversified product portfolio, strong partner base and expanding clientele make it an important player in this sphere. These strengths, coupled with its improving financial performance, position Sabre as a promising player in the global travel industry.
However, investors should wait for a better entry point for Sabre, which currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), given the stretched valuation. You can
