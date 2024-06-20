Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for June 20th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (CZFS - Free Report) is a bank holding company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 17.3% downward over the last 60 days.

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (EVBN - Free Report) is a financial holding company for Evans Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.5% downward over the last 60 days.

ASGN Incorporated (ASGN - Free Report) is an IT solutions provider. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.8% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


