3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio
It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.
How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.
Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.
JPMorgan US Equity Fund A (JUEAX - Free Report) : 0.94% expense ratio and 0.4% management fee. JUEAX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With annual returns of 17.04% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.
PGIM Jennison Small Company A (PGOAX - Free Report) : 1.15% expense ratio and 0.67% management fee. PGOAX is a Small Cap Blend mutual fund, and usually targets stocks with market caps of less than $2 billion, letting investors diversify their funds among other kinds of small-cap equities. PGOAX, with annual returns of 11.66% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
ClearBridge Large Cap Value I (SAIFX - Free Report) : 0.59% expense ratio and 0.48% management fee. SAIFX is a Large Cap Value mutual fund, which invests in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 11.62% over the last five years.
