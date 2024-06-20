Back to top

3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio

It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

AB Lg Cap Growth A (APGAX - Free Report) has a 0.81% expense ratio and 0.48% management fee. APGAX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With yearly returns of 17.36% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

Goldman Sachs Large Cap Value Service Class (GSVSX - Free Report) : 1.22% expense ratio and 0.75% management fee. GSVSX is a Large Cap Value mutual fund, which invests in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. GSVSX, with annual returns of 11.03% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

QS Global Equity 1 (LMPEX - Free Report) : 1.1% expense ratio and 0.75% management fee. LMPEX is a Non US - Equity option, focusing their investments acoss emerging and developed markets, and can often extend across cap levels too. With a five-year annual return of 14.55%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.


