For the quarter ended May 2024, Accenture (
Shares of Accenture have returned -7.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.
Accenture (ACN) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
For the quarter ended May 2024, Accenture (ACN - Free Report) reported revenue of $16.47 billion, down 0.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.13, compared to $3.19 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $16.52 billion, representing a surprise of -0.35%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -0.32%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.14.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Accenture performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- New Bookings - Total: $21.06 billion compared to the $19.24 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
- New Bookings - Managed Services: $11.78 billion compared to the $9.87 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
- New Bookings - Consulting: $9.28 billion compared to the $9.37 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
- Geographic Revenue- North America: $7.83 billion versus $7.83 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.5% change.
- Geographic Revenue- Growth Markets: $2.86 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3.11 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.5%.
- Geographic Revenue- EMEA: $5.78 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $5.87 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.9%.
- Revenue- Type of Work- Consulting: $8.46 billion compared to the $8.35 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.7% year over year.
- Revenue- Type of Work- Managed Services: $8.01 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $8.12 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.8%.
- Revenue- Industry Groups- Product: $4.98 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $5.01 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.3%.
- Revenue- Industry Groups- Health & Public Service: $3.52 billion versus $3.51 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.6% change.
- Revenue- Industry Groups- Financial services: $2.89 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3.06 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.8%.
- Revenue- Industry Groups- Communications, Media & Technology: $2.76 billion compared to the $2.57 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.1% year over year.
Shares of Accenture have returned -7.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.