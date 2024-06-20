Ansys (ANSS) Uses NVIDIA Omniverse Platform for 3D-IC Designs

Ansys ( ANSS Quick Quote ANSS - Free Report) is leveraging NVIDIA Corporation’s ( NVDA Quick Quote NVDA - Free Report) Omniverse application programming interfaces (APIs). This will “supercharge” the design of 3D integrated circuits (3D-ICs) through the integration of Ansys' multiphysics simulation capabilities with the Omniverse platform. NVDA is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit, or GPU. Over the years, the company’s focus has evolved from PC graphics to artificial intelligence (AI) based solutions that now support high-performance computing, gaming and virtual reality platforms. 3D-ICs, or multi-die chips, are vertically assembled compact semiconductor chips that enhance performance gains without increasing power usage. However, the increased complexity of 3D-ICs has also introduced new design challenges, including electromagnetic issues, heat management and stress analysis. To address these concerns, Ansys is leveraging the NVIDIA Omniverse platform, which is a comprehensive suite of APIs for developing OpenUSD- and NVIDIA RTX-enabled 3D applications and workflows. This integration will allow 3D-IC designers to harness the power of Ansys' solvers, such as Ansys HFSS, Ansys Icepak and Ansys RedHawk-SC, to visualize and interact with 3D models in real-time and assess critical parameters, such as electromagnetic fields and temperature fluctuations. This enhanced visualization and diagnostic capabilities will empower designers to optimize their chip designs, leading to accelerated data rates and improved functionality and reliability. Ansys' RedHawk-SC solution is also accelerated by NVIDIA Grace CPU Superchips and is likely to deliver “performant” multiphysics designs. Ansys will showcase the 3D-IC multiphysics visualization with NVIDIA Omniverse at the Design Automation Conference, happening from Jun 23-27 in San Francisco. Headquartered in Canonsburg, PA, Ansys is a global developer of engineering simulation software and services extensively used by engineers, designers, researchers and students across a robust range of industries and academia. Ansys had earlier associated with NVIDIA to drive innovation and growth in the tech field. In March 2024, Ansys partnered with NVIDIA to accelerate the advancement of simulation solutions powered by pioneering technologies like computing and generative AI. In January 2024, Ansys and Synopsys inked a definitive agreement, paving the way for the latter to acquire ANSS at approximately $35 billion. In May 2024, Ansys announced the approval of its shareholders on the proposed buyout by Synopsys. Per the agreement, Ansys shareholders will receive $197 in cash along with 0.3450 shares of Synopsys common stock for each Ansys share. For the quarter ended Mar 31, 2024, Ansys reported net sales of $466.6 million, down 8% year over year, due to lower subscription lease and perpetual licenses revenues. The top line missed the consensus mark by 15.9%. The acquisition by Synopsys, which is slated to close in the first half of 2025, has refrained Ansys from providing any financial guidance. Nonetheless, management projects double-digit ACV and revenue growth in the remaining quarters of 2024. It anticipates full-year ACV to grow in double digits. ANSS currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). The stock has recorded no change in the past year against the sub-industry’s growth of 28.1%. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Stocks to Consider Arista Networks, Inc. ( ANET Quick Quote ANET - Free Report) , sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, is likely to benefit from strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. The company has a software-driven, data-centric approach to help customers build their cloud architecture and enhance their cloud experience. Arista has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 15.68% and delivered an earnings surprise of 15.39%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here It holds a leadership position in 100-gigabit Ethernet switching share in port for the high-speed datacenter segment. Arista is increasingly gaining market traction in 200 and 400-gig high-performance switching products and remains well-positioned for healthy growth in data-driven cloud networking business with proactive platforms and predictive operations. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation ( SIMO Quick Quote SIMO - Free Report) , sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 4.72%. SIMO is a leading developer of microcontroller ICs for NAND flash storage devices. The semiconductor company also designs, develops and markets high-performance, low-power semiconductor solutions for original equipment manufacturers and other customers.
Ansys (ANSS) Uses NVIDIA Omniverse Platform for 3D-IC Designs
Ansys (ANSS - Free Report) is leveraging NVIDIA Corporation’s (NVDA - Free Report) Omniverse application programming interfaces (APIs). This will “supercharge” the design of 3D integrated circuits (3D-ICs) through the integration of Ansys' multiphysics simulation capabilities with the Omniverse platform.
NVDA is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit, or GPU. Over the years, the company’s focus has evolved from PC graphics to artificial intelligence (AI) based solutions that now support high-performance computing, gaming and virtual reality platforms.
3D-ICs, or multi-die chips, are vertically assembled compact semiconductor chips that enhance performance gains without increasing power usage. However, the increased complexity of 3D-ICs has also introduced new design challenges, including electromagnetic issues, heat management and stress analysis.
To address these concerns, Ansys is leveraging the NVIDIA Omniverse platform, which is a comprehensive suite of APIs for developing OpenUSD- and NVIDIA RTX-enabled 3D applications and workflows.
This integration will allow 3D-IC designers to harness the power of Ansys' solvers, such as Ansys HFSS, Ansys Icepak and Ansys RedHawk-SC, to visualize and interact with 3D models in real-time and assess critical parameters, such as electromagnetic fields and temperature fluctuations.
This enhanced visualization and diagnostic capabilities will empower designers to optimize their chip designs, leading to accelerated data rates and improved functionality and reliability.
Ansys' RedHawk-SC solution is also accelerated by NVIDIA Grace CPU Superchips and is likely to deliver “performant” multiphysics designs.
Ansys will showcase the 3D-IC multiphysics visualization with NVIDIA Omniverse at the Design Automation Conference, happening from Jun 23-27 in San Francisco.
Headquartered in Canonsburg, PA, Ansys is a global developer of engineering simulation software and services extensively used by engineers, designers, researchers and students across a robust range of industries and academia.
Ansys had earlier associated with NVIDIA to drive innovation and growth in the tech field. In March 2024, Ansys partnered with NVIDIA to accelerate the advancement of simulation solutions powered by pioneering technologies like computing and generative AI.
In January 2024, Ansys and Synopsys inked a definitive agreement, paving the way for the latter to acquire ANSS at approximately $35 billion. In May 2024, Ansys announced the approval of its shareholders on the proposed buyout by Synopsys. Per the agreement, Ansys shareholders will receive $197 in cash along with 0.3450 shares of Synopsys common stock for each Ansys share.
For the quarter ended Mar 31, 2024, Ansys reported net sales of $466.6 million, down 8% year over year, due to lower subscription lease and perpetual licenses revenues. The top line missed the consensus mark by 15.9%. The acquisition by Synopsys, which is slated to close in the first half of 2025, has refrained Ansys from providing any financial guidance. Nonetheless, management projects double-digit ACV and revenue growth in the remaining quarters of 2024. It anticipates full-year ACV to grow in double digits.
ANSS currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). The stock has recorded no change in the past year against the sub-industry’s growth of 28.1%.
