Darden (DRI) Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Lag

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI - Free Report) reported mixed fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 results, with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues missing the same. The metrics increased on a year-over-year basis. Following results, the stock inched up 1.3% in the pre-market trading session.

Earnings & Revenues

During the fiscal third quarter, Darden reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.65, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.62. In the prior-year quarter, DRI reported an adjusted EPS of $2.58.

Total sales during the quarter came in at $2.95 billion, missing the consensus mark of $2.98 billion. Sales increased 6.8% from the prior-year quarter’s level. The upside was backed by the addition of 80 company-owned Ruth's Chris restaurants along with 37 other net new restaurants.

Sales by Segments

Darden reports business under four segments — Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, including The Capital Grille and Eddie V's and Other Business.

During the fiscal fourth quarter, sales at Olive Garden moved up 0.7% year over year to $1.28 billion. Our estimate for the metric was $1.26 billion. Comps in the segment fell 1.5% year over year compared with a 1.8% fall reported in the previous quarter.

At LongHorn Steakhouse, sales were up 7.2% year over year to $762.7 million. Our estimate for the metric was $713.2 million. Comps in the segment rose 4% year over year compared with 2.3% growth reported in the previous quarter.

Sales in Fine Dining increased 55.9% year over year to $327.1 million. Our estimate for the metric was $376.6 million. Comps in the segment dropped 2.6% year over year compared with a 2.3% fall reported in the previous quarter.

Sales in Other Business rose 2% year over year to $590 million. Our estimate for the metric was $611.4 million. Comps in the Other Business dropped 1.1% year over year compared with a 2.6% fall reported in the previous quarter.

Operating Highlights

In the fiscal fourth quarter, total operating costs and expenses increased 7% year over year to $2.56 billion. The upside was primarily due to increased food and beverage costs, restaurant expenses and labor costs. The figure compares to our projection of $2.57 billion.

Balance Sheet

As of May 26, 2024, cash and cash equivalents came in at $194.8 million compared with $367.8 million as of May 28, 2023.

During the fiscal fourth quarter, inventories came in at $290.5 million compared with $298.2 million reported in the previous quarter. As of May 26, 2024, long-term debt was $1.37 billion compared with $884.9 million in the prior year period.

During the fiscal fourth quarter, Darden’s board of directors repurchased approximately 0.6 million shares of its common stock, worth approximately $97.3 million. As of the fiscal fourth quarter, the company stated availability of approximately $915 million under the $1-billion repurchase authorization.

The company declared a 6.9% dividend hike to $1.40 per share, payable on Aug 1, 2024, to shareholders of record as of Jul 10, 2024.

Fiscal 2024 Highlights

Total revenues in the fiscal 2024 amounted to nearly $11.39 billion compared with $10.48 billion in the fiscal 2023.

Operating income in the fiscal 2024 totaled $1.3 billion compared with $1.2 billion reported in the fiscal 2023.

In the fiscal 2024, adjusted EPS came in at $8.88 per share compared with $8 reported in the previous year.

Fiscal 2025 Outlook

For the fiscal 2025, the company expects total sales to be in the range of $11.8-$11.9 billion. Same-restaurant sales growth in the fiscal 2025 is anticipated to be in the range of 1-2% year over year. Diluted EPS from continuing operations are anticipated in the band of $9.40-$9.60.

The company expects to open 45-50 net new restaurants and projects a total capital spending of $550-$600 million in the fiscal 2025.

