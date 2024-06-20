Thermo Fisher ( TMO Quick Quote TMO - Free Report) gains from strong end-market performances. International issues continue to hamper overall growth. The stock carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) currently.
Thermo Fisher's (TMO) New Buyouts Aid Growth, FX Issues Stay
Thermo Fisher (TMO - Free Report) gains from strong end-market performances. International issues continue to hamper overall growth. The stock carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) currently.
Within the pharma and biotech end market, of late, Thermo Fisher’s biosciences and bioproduction businesses have significantly expanded their capacity to meet global vaccine manufacturing requirements. Additionally, the pharma services business has been providing pharma and biotech customers with the services they need to develop and produce vaccines and therapies globally.
In terms of the latest update, within the end market, the company delivered strong growth in its electron microscopy business as well as in the research and safety market channel. The company continues to witness improvements in the biotech funding environment and the stimulus program announced by China.
Thermo Fisher’s business strategy primarily includes expansion through strategic acquisition of technologies and businesses that augment the company’s existing products and services. As a result of these acquisitions, Thermo Fisher recorded significant goodwill and indefinite-lived intangible assets (primarily tradenames) on its balance sheet, which amounted to nearly $44.02 billion and $1.24 billion, respectively, as of Dec 31, 2023.
A few of its recent strategic acquisitions that are likely to drive future growth include its October announced plan to acquire Olink Holdings for $26.00 per common share in cash. The acquisition is expected to enhance Thermo Fisher’s capabilities in the high-growth proteomics market with the addition of highly differentiated solutions. Through acquisition, the company expects to deliver $125 million in adjusted operating income synergies in year five, driven by revenue synergies and cost efficiencies.
In August 2023, Thermo Fisher acquired CorEvitas. The buyout advanced Thermo Fisher’s clinical research capabilities with a leading regulatory-grade registry platform.
In June 2023, Thermo Fisher acquired MarqMetrix. The acquisition of MarqMetrix is an excellent strategic fit for Thermo Fisher as it adds highly complementary Raman-based in-line PAT to Thermo Fisher’s portfolio.
On the flip side, the challenging macroeconomic scenario and slower economic recovery in China continue to hurt Thermo Fisher's growth. The company has been witnessing headwinds in the government and academic markets. Moreover, many countries in Europe are also going through a tough time that might impact their academic budgets. Thermo Fisher remains cautious since its growth could further moderate if the economic scenario worsens.
In the first quarter of 2024, North America declined in the mid-single digits, while Europe, Asia-Pacific and China declined in the low single digits. Our estimate suggests that the Asia Pacific region will decline by 0.9%, while North America is expected to decline by 0.5% in 2024.
Thermo Fisher's selling, general and administrative expenses also rose 5.2% in the first quarter of 2024.
Further, as Thermo Fisher’s international sales continue to grow, exposure to fluctuations in currency exchange rates affects its financial results.
In 2023, currency translation had an unfavorable effect of $0.02 billion on revenues due to the strengthening of the U.S. dollar relative to other currencies in which the company sells products and services.
