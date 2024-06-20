Why the Market Dipped But Walt Disney (DIS) Gained Today

Walt Disney (
DIS Quick Quote DIS - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $101.84, demonstrating a +0.33% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.77%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.79%.
Shares of the entertainment company witnessed a loss of 1.48% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Consumer Discretionary sector with its gain of 0.82% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.59%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Walt Disney in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.19, signifying a 15.53% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $22.88 billion, indicating a 2.48% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.75 per share and revenue of $91.06 billion. These totals would mark changes of +26.33% and +2.43%, respectively, from last year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Walt Disney. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.24% lower. At present, Walt Disney boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Walt Disney is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.36. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.87.
It's also important to note that DIS currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.26. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Media Conglomerates industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.41.
The Media Conglomerates industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, finds itself in the top 28% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Why the Market Dipped But Walt Disney (DIS) Gained Today
