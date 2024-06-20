We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Siga Technologies Inc. (SIGA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Siga Technologies Inc. (SIGA - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $6.41, demonstrating a +1.42% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.25% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.77%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.79%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 15.51% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 0.03% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.59% in that time.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Siga Technologies Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.18 per share and a revenue of $177.56 million, representing changes of +24.21% and +26.9%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Siga Technologies Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. As of now, Siga Technologies Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
In terms of valuation, Siga Technologies Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.36. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 13.87 of its industry.
The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, placing it within the top 37% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.