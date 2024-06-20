We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Clear Secure (YOU) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know
In the latest market close, Clear Secure (YOU - Free Report) reached $18.79, with a +1.35% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.77%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.79%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the airport security company had gained 8.42% over the past month. This has outpaced the Industrial Products sector's loss of 4.2% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.59% in that time.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Clear Secure in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Clear Secure is projected to report earnings of $0.26 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 73.33%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $183.79 million, showing a 22.63% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.09 per share and revenue of $749.93 million, indicating changes of +87.93% and +22.22%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Clear Secure. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. As of now, Clear Secure holds a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
With respect to valuation, Clear Secure is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.01. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.59, which means Clear Secure is trading at a discount to the group.
The Security and Safety Services industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 45, positioning it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.