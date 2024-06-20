We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Emcor Group (EME) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know
The most recent trading session ended with Emcor Group (EME - Free Report) standing at $385.91, reflecting a +0.06% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.25% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.77%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.79%.
The construction and maintenance company's stock has dropped by 0.73% in the past month, exceeding the Construction sector's loss of 3.26% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 3.59%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Emcor Group in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect Emcor Group to post earnings of $3.50 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 18.64%.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Emcor Group. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Emcor Group is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Emcor Group has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.95 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.21.
The Building Products - Heavy Construction industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 14, putting it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.