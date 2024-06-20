We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Why the Market Dipped But Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Gained Today
Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $7.04, moving +0.72% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.25% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.77%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.79%.
Heading into today, shares of the operator of cable TV channels such as TLC and Animal Planet had lost 13.28% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 0.82% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.59% in that time.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Warner Bros. Discovery in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.16, marking a 68.63% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $10.29 billion, down 0.61% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.38 per share and revenue of $41.11 billion, which would represent changes of +70.31% and -0.52%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Warner Bros. Discovery presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, positioning it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.