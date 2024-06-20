We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Here's Why Amkor Technology (AMKR) Fell More Than Broader Market
Amkor Technology (AMKR - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $39.38, demonstrating a -1.77% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.77%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.79%.
Coming into today, shares of the chip packaging and test services provider had gained 20.68% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 8.85%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.59%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Amkor Technology in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.23, down 11.54% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.45 billion, indicating a 0.35% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.78 per share and a revenue of $6.56 billion, signifying shifts of +21.92% and +0.92%, respectively, from the last year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Amkor Technology. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Amkor Technology presently features a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
From a valuation perspective, Amkor Technology is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.48. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 40.45.
The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, positioning it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.