MakeMyTrip (MMYT) Stock Moves -0.18%: What You Should Know
In the latest market close, MakeMyTrip (MMYT - Free Report) reached $82.18, with a -0.18% movement compared to the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.25% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.77%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.79%.
The online travel company's stock has climbed by 5.39% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.85% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 3.59%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of MakeMyTrip in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, MakeMyTrip is projected to report earnings of $0.38 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 26.67%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $230.58 million, up 17.21% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.62 per share and a revenue of $926.3 million, demonstrating changes of +32.79% and +18.37%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for MakeMyTrip. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. MakeMyTrip currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking at its valuation, MakeMyTrip is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 50.98. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 21.09.
We can also see that MMYT currently has a PEG ratio of 4.4. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Delivery Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.45 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Internet - Delivery Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 30, placing it within the top 12% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.