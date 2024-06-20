We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
HCI Group (HCI) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note
HCI Group (HCI - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $92.11, demonstrating a -0.46% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.25% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.77%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.79%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the property and casualty insurance holding company had lost 6.99% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 1.89% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.59% in that time.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of HCI Group in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect HCI Group to post earnings of $3.63 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 197.54%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $199.04 million, indicating a 56.32% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $11.68 per share and revenue of $775.98 million, indicating changes of +57.62% and +40.91%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for HCI Group. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. HCI Group presently features a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
In terms of valuation, HCI Group is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.92. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.46, so one might conclude that HCI Group is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 27, placing it within the top 11% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.