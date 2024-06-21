If You Invested $1000 in Marriott International a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

How much a stock's price changes over time is a significant driver for most investors. Not only can price performance impact your portfolio, but it can help you compare investment results across sectors and industries as well.
The fear of missing out, or FOMO, also plays a factor in investing, especially with particular tech giants, as well as popular consumer-facing stocks.
What if you'd invested in Marriott International (
MAR Quick Quote MAR - Free Report) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to MAR for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today? Marriott International's Business In-Depth
With that in mind, let's take a look at Marriott International's main business drivers.
Marriott International Inc. is a leading worldwide hospitality company focused on lodging management and franchising after the spin-off of its timeshare business into a publicly traded company in Nov 2011.
At the end of fourth-quarter 2023, Marriott's development pipeline totaled 3,379 hotels with approximately 573,000 rooms. More than 232,000 rooms were under construction. In 2023, the company added 558 properties (81,281 rooms) to its worldwide lodging portfolio.
As of Dec 31, 2023, the company operated, franchised and acted as a licensor of hotels, timeshare properties, and other lodging properties of 8,785 properties across 139 countries and territories under more than 30 brand names. The company has grouped its brand portfolio into five groups: Luxury: The company’s classic luxury hotel brands include JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, and St. Regis. Meanwhile, Marriott’s distinctive luxury hotel brands comprise W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, EDITION and Bulgari. Premium: The company’s classic premium hotel brands include Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Delta Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, and Marriott Vacation Club. Moreover, its distinctive premium hotel brands comprise Westin, Renaissance, Le Méridien, Autograph Collection, Gaylord Hotels, Tribute Portfolio and Design Hotels. Select: The company’s classic select hotel brands include Courtyard, Residence Inn, Fairfield by Marriott, SpringHill Suites, Four Points, TownePlace Suites, and Protea Hotels. Meanwhile, Marriott’s distinctive select hotel brands comprise Aloft, AC Hotels by Marriott, Element, and Moxy. Midscale: The company’s classic midscale hotel brands include City Express by Marriott. Residences: This is the company’s new brand portfolio with 126 properties as of Dec 31, 2023. Bottom Line
Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Marriott International ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.
According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in June 2014 would be worth $3,838.58, or a 283.86% gain, as of June 21, 2024. Investors should keep in mind that this return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.
Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 178.84% and gold's return of 72.46% over the same time frame.
Going forward, analysts are expecting more upside for MAR.
Shares of Marriott have outperformed the industry in the past year. The company reported mixed first-quarter 2024 results, with earnings missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues beating the same. The top and the bottom line increased on a year-over-year basis. The company has been benefiting from robust leisure demand and solid global booking trends. Also, substantial RevPAR growth in international markets added to the upside. During the first quarter, the company reported 4.2% growth in worldwide RevPAR, with ADR increasing 3% year over year and occupancy reaching about 66%. The emphasis on expansion initiatives, digital innovation and the loyalty program bodes well. Earnings estimates for 2024 have increased in the past 30 days. However, challenging macroeconomic conditions and high debt levels remain a concern.
The stock is up 5.14% over the past four weeks, and no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 9 higher, for fiscal 2024. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.
Image: Bigstock
If You Invested $1000 in Marriott International a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now
