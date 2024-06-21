We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Gear Up for General Mills (GIS) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts expect General Mills (GIS - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $0.99 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 11.6%. Revenues are expected to be $4.87 billion, down 3.1% from the year-ago quarter.
The current level reflects a downward revision of 1.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific General Mills metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- North America Foodservice' at $571.48 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.3%.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- International' of $740.33 million. The estimate suggests a change of -0.6% year over year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Pet' should arrive at $625.14 million. The estimate points to a change of -4.6% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- North America Retail' will reach $2.94 billion. The estimate points to a change of -4.2% from the year-ago quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating Profit- North America Retail' will reach $689.78 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $779.50 million.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating Profit- International' will likely reach $64.26 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $66.80 million.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating Profit- Pet' reaching $125.04 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $133.20 million in the same quarter last year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating Profit- North America Foodservice' will reach $75.65 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $72.50 million.
Shares of General Mills have experienced a change of -3.5% in the past month compared to the +3.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), GIS is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.