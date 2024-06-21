Analysts on Wall Street project that Jefferies (
Jefferies (JEF) Q2 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures
Analysts on Wall Street project that Jefferies (JEF - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.63 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 117.2% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.57 billion, increasing 50.9% from the same quarter last year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 5.7% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Jefferies metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Revenues by Source- Total Asset Management Net revenues' at $145.20 million. The estimate indicates a change of +147.7% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts expect 'Net Revenues by Source- Total Asset Management Net revenues- Asset management fees and revenues' to come in at $18.96 million. The estimate suggests a change of +19% year over year.
Analysts forecast 'Net Revenues by Source- Total Asset Management Net revenues- Investment return' to reach $35.71 million. The estimate indicates a change of +9.9% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Revenues by Source- Total Capital Markets' will reach $574.14 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.8% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Net Revenues by Source- Total Capital Markets- Equities' will reach $314.48 million. The estimate suggests a change of +11% year over year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Revenues by Source- Total Investment Banking and Capital Markets Net revenues' should come in at $1.37 billion. The estimate points to a change of +30.2% from the year-ago quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Revenues by Source- Total Investment Banking- Total underwriting- Advisory' of $336.49 million. The estimate indicates a change of +32.4% from the prior-year quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Revenues by Source- Total Investment Banking- Other investment banking' should arrive at $58.81 million. The estimate suggests a change of +239.2% year over year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Revenues by Source- Total Investment Banking' will likely reach $796.26 million. The estimate suggests a change of +56.2% year over year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Revenues by Source- Total Investment Banking- Total underwriting- Debt underwriting' reaching $193.64 million. The estimate suggests a change of +115.4% year over year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Revenues by Source- Total Investment Banking- Total underwriting- Equity underwriting' will reach $207.33 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +39.7%.
The consensus estimate for 'Net Revenues by Source- Total Investment Banking- Total underwriting' stands at $400.97 million. The estimate points to a change of +68.3% from the year-ago quarter.
View all Key Company Metrics for Jefferies here>>>
Jefferies shares have remained unchanged in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), JEF is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>