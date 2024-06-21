We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
AeroVironment (AVAV) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures
Wall Street analysts expect AeroVironment (AVAV - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $0.21 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 78.8%. Revenues are expected to be $187.79 million, up 0.9% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some AeroVironment metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Product Sales' should arrive at $150.75 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.5% from the year-ago quarter.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Contract Services' will likely reach $37.69 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -15.3%.
The consensus estimate for 'Gross margin- Contract services' stands at $8.66 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $3.08 million.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Gross margin- Product sales' will reach $62.32 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $65.32 million in the same quarter last year.
View all Key Company Metrics for AeroVironment here>>>
Shares of AeroVironment have demonstrated returns of +3.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AVAV is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.