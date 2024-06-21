Back to top

Compared to Estimates, FactSet (FDS) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

FactSet Research (FDS - Free Report) reported $552.71 million in revenue for the quarter ended May 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.3%. EPS of $4.37 for the same period compares to $3.79 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.26% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $554.14 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.91, the EPS surprise was +11.76%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how FactSet performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Annual Subscription Value: $2.22 billion compared to the $2.24 billion average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Total Clients: 8,029 versus 8,191 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Total Users: 208,140 versus 207,091 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • ASV - Domestic: $1.42 billion compared to the $1.44 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • ASV from buy-side clients: 82.3% versus 82% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • ASV - International: $784.90 million versus $792.09 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • ASV from sell-side clients: 17.7% versus 18% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues from clients- US: 356.5 million versus 356.23 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.6% change.
  • Revenues from clients- EMEA: $141.20 million compared to the $143.74 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.3% year over year.
  • Revenues from clients- Asia Pacific: $55 million versus $57.57 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.7% change.
Shares of FactSet have returned -6.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

