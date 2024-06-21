IDEXX (IDXX) Business Faces Macroeconomic Woes, FX Headwinds

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. ( IDXX Quick Quote IDXX - Free Report) has been facing uncertain macroeconomic conditions. Currency headwinds continue to dent profit. The stock carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) currently.
Global macroeconomic conditions, supply chain disruptions leading to unit cost increases of raw materials, shortages of healthcare staff, fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates and volatility in capital markets have been affecting IDEXX’s results of operations. These challenges, along with geopolitical instability, including the current war in Ukraine, have affected IDEXX’s supply chain operations globally. With sustained inflationary pressure, the company may struggle to keep in check its cost of revenues and operating expenses.
During the first quarter of 2024, IDEXX saw a significant 31.3% uptick in general and administrative expenses. Further, U.S. clinical visit growth levels in the first quarter were relatively softer than anticipated. This was likely due to the ongoing staffing challenges at veterinary clinics and broader cumulative macroeconomic pressure on U.S. consumers.
The majority of IDEXX's consolidated revenues are from product sales in international markets, with approximately 21% of total revenues in 2023 derived from products manufactured or sourced in U.S. dollars and sold internationally in local currencies. Thus, the strengthening of the rate of exchange of the U.S. dollar relative to other currencies hurt the company’s revenues derived in other currencies and profits from products manufactured in the United States and sold internationally. In 2023, foreign exchange reduced operating profits by $25 million (operating margin gains by 60 basis points) and earnings per share by 24 cents.
During the first quarter of 2024, foreign exchange had a limited impact on the gross margin, operating profit and earnings. IDEXX’s updated 2024 revenue forecast includes a $35 million impact, equivalent to about a 1% decrease, due to the recent appreciation of the U.S. dollar.
On a positive note, IDEXX is focused on growing its global commercial capability to sustain strong CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue growth. In late 2023, the company expanded its operations in the United States for the first time in four years, complementing the seven international expansions it has advanced since 2021. Through these strategic investments, the company continues to strengthen its growth prospects by delivering high-touch commercial engagement in the fastest-growing regions while maintaining strong business performance. This expanded global commercial capability is yielding strong results overseas, with a notable 12% organic growth in international CAG diagnostic recurring revenues in the first quarter of 2024.
Diagnostics has remained one of the fastest-growing areas of the veterinary clinic since the determination of a patient's health status and the best treatment path very often requires testing. IDEXX largely provides advanced diagnostic capabilities that meet veterinarians’ diverse needs through a variety of modalities, including in-clinic diagnostic solutions and outside reference laboratory services. These diagnostic capabilities generate a mix of recurring and non-recurring revenues. Key Picks
Image: Shutterstock
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. Price
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. price | IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. Quote
