The Trade Desk (TTD) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, The Trade Desk (
TTD Quick Quote TTD - Free Report) closed at $97.71, marking a +0.44% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.04%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%.
Shares of the digital-advertising platform operator have appreciated by 5.16% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.77% and outperforming the S&P 500's gain of 3.15%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of The Trade Desk in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.36, reflecting a 28.57% increase from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $577.55 million, indicating a 24.41% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
TTD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.57 per share and revenue of $2.42 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +24.6% and +24.49%, respectively.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for The Trade Desk. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 2.9% upward. At present, The Trade Desk boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, The Trade Desk is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 62.14. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 22.45 of its industry.
It's also important to note that TTD currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.7. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Internet - Services industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.98.
The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
