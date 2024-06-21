We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Deckers (DECK) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights
Deckers (DECK - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $980.14, demonstrating a -0.94% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.04%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.18%.
The the stock of maker of Ugg footwear has risen by 9.37% in the past month, leading the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.15%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Deckers in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $3.50, reflecting a 45.23% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $801.36 million, up 18.58% from the prior-year quarter.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $30.59 per share and revenue of $4.75 billion, indicating changes of +4.9% and +10.78%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Deckers. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.99% higher within the past month. Deckers presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Deckers's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 32.34. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 16.35 of its industry.
Meanwhile, DECK's PEG ratio is currently 3.31. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry stood at 2.23 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.