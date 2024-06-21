Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

Builders FirstSource (
BLDR Quick Quote BLDR - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $143.19, moving -1.07% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.04%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.18%.
Heading into today, shares of the construction supply company had lost 13% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.15% in that time.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Builders FirstSource in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $3.16, signifying a 18.77% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $4.48 billion, showing a 1% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $12.93 per share and revenue of $17.82 billion, indicating changes of -11.38% and +4.25%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Builders FirstSource. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.44% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Builders FirstSource presently features a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
Looking at its valuation, Builders FirstSource is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.2. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 14.87 of its industry.
Meanwhile, BLDR's PEG ratio is currently 2.33. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Building Products - Retail stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.39 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 214, finds itself in the bottom 16% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.
Image: Bigstock
Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know
Builders FirstSource (BLDR - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $143.19, moving -1.07% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.04%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.18%.
Heading into today, shares of the construction supply company had lost 13% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.15% in that time.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Builders FirstSource in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $3.16, signifying a 18.77% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $4.48 billion, showing a 1% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $12.93 per share and revenue of $17.82 billion, indicating changes of -11.38% and +4.25%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Builders FirstSource. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.44% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Builders FirstSource presently features a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
Looking at its valuation, Builders FirstSource is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.2. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 14.87 of its industry.
Meanwhile, BLDR's PEG ratio is currently 2.33. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Building Products - Retail stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.39 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 214, finds itself in the bottom 16% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.